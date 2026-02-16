Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) Receives $20.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.0833.

A number of analysts have commented on GEMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $7.56 on Monday. Gemini Space Station has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $889.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

