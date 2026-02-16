Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

GTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.35 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.30%.Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 adjusted EPS beat estimates — Gates reported adjusted EPS of $0.38 vs. the $0.37 consensus, confirming modest improvement in profitability year-over-year.

Capital returns and cash generation — Management repurchased approximately $105 million of shares and generated $478.1 million of operating cash flow for 2025, supporting shareholder returns and balance-sheet flexibility.

FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — Gates provided an EPS range of $1.520–$1.680 (consensus ~$1.56) and revenue guidance of $3.5B–$3.6B, leaving room for execution risk but not signaling a material reset.

Revenue roughly in line with estimates but soft growth — Q4 sales were $856.2M (in line with estimates) and up just 3.2% YoY, reflecting limited core sales expansion.

Underlying demand and GAAP profitability show restraints — core sales growth was modest (0.6% in the quarter, 1.0% for FY), and GAAP net income per diluted share for the quarter was $0.20 versus adjusted $0.38, highlighting one‑time items and ongoing margin sensitivity.

Management provided supporting materials — earnings slide deck and conference-call materials are available for deeper detail on segment trends and the drivers behind guidance.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

