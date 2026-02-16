Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $19.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.1111.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FULC

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 4,205,139 shares of company stock valued at $58,711,943 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 218,819 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FULC stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.