Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of Freshpet worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,388.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 258.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

Further Reading

