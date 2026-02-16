Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL) Short Interest Update

Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 316,307 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 463,059 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,208,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,208,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Founder Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Founder Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Founder Group Trading Up 49.1%

Founder Group Company Profile

Shares of Founder Group stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Founder Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

Founder Group is a diversified investment holding company originally established in 1986 by Peking University. The group traces its roots to one of China’s leading academic institutions and has since evolved into a state-owned enterprise focused on fostering innovation and technology commercialization. Leveraging its academic heritage, Founder Group has built a network of subsidiaries and affiliates across a range of high-growth industries.

The company’s main business activities span information technology and digital printing, including integrated circuit design, software development and advanced printing solutions.

