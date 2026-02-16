Fogo Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FOGO)

Fogo (FOGO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Fogo has a total market capitalization of $86.47 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fogo has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Fogo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,807.83 or 0.99873671 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fogo

Fogo launched on January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,948,726,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,774,704,286 tokens. Fogo’s official website is www.fogo.io. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fogo’s official message board is www.fogo.io/blog. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain.

Fogo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,948,590,902.41012777 with 3,774,590,902.40916277 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.02255812 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $22,888,458.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fogo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fogo using one of the exchanges listed above.

