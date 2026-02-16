Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,766 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.9% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 374,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,934 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.97.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Fiserv stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

