First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,051.20. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $308,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,678.80. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,821 shares of company stock worth $1,273,992. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.4%

FFBC opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.38.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank’s product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

