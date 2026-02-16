FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,558,000 after purchasing an additional 192,448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7,507.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,605.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 76,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $205.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.58 and a fifty-two week high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

