Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 million, a P/E ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

