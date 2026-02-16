Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,619 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 3.9%

ENB opened at $53.86 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Trending Headlines about Enbridge

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More.

Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More.

Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More.

Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure.

Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More.

Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential competitive headwind from rising crude imports — Reports note increased Venezuelan oil headed to the U.S. Gulf Coast could pressure some crude flows and midstream volumes; management says it’s unfazed, but rising imports are a risk to watch for pipeline throughput. Read More.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.