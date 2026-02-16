Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.07. 164,311,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 128,413,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.
Empyrean Energy Trading Down 9.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.