Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.07. 164,311,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 128,413,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 9.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.