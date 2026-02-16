Emergent Biosolutions Inc. $EBS Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.65% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 1,020,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 232.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 167,423 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 772,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $569.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $263,148.48. Following the sale, the director owned 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,051.49. This represents a 18.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

