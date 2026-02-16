Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,052.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.35. The firm has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

