eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,058,252 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 848,347 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

eHealth Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 661,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. eHealth has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eHealth by 1,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates one of the largest online private health insurance exchanges in the United States. The company’s platform enables consumers to compare, select and enroll in individual, family and small-group health insurance plans offered by a broad network of licensed insurance carriers. In addition to Affordable Care Act–compliant offerings, eHealth provides dedicated services for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, helping seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare coverage.

Through its digital marketplace, eHealth delivers real-time quotes, detailed plan comparisons and enrollment processing.

