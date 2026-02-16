easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of easyJet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

Get easyJet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESYJY

easyJet Trading Up 1.0%

About easyJet

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ESYJY, is a British low-cost airline headquartered at London Luton Airport. As one of Europe’s leading short-haul carriers, the company operates a network of scheduled services, offering point-to-point flights across more than 30 countries. easyJet’s primary focus is on delivering affordable, no-frills air travel to both leisure and business passengers, supported by ancillary offerings such as seat selection, baggage allowances, and flexible ticketing options.

Founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, easyJet pioneered the budget airline model in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.