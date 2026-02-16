DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on shares of DNOW in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DNOW in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE DNOW opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.79. DNOW has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 919.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 418,564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DNOW by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in DNOW by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in DNOW by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.