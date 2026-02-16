Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $89,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,928,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,225,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE now owns 381,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

