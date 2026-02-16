Diageo plc $DEO Stake Reduced by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.