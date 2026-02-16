Denali Advisors LLC Sells 50,940 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,940 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,453,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,317,000 after purchasing an additional 291,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,715,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 262,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,397,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

