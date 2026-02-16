Denali Advisors LLC Invests $3 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 772,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price objective on Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

