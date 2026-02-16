Denali Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 44.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company’s service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

