Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $394,987.50. Following the sale, the director owned 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $836,320.20. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,036.79. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.52. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.54 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

