Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.26.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

