Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Head to Head Contrast

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Data I/O and Microwave Filter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 1 1 2 1 2.60 Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 0.00

Data I/O presently has a consensus price target of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $21.77 million 1.25 -$3.09 million ($0.40) -7.25 Microwave Filter $2.18 million 0.89 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Data I/O and Microwave Filter”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Microwave Filter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Data I/O.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -16.16% -21.44% -15.24% Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Data I/O has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Data I/O shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Data I/O beats Microwave Filter on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs. The company offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems, such as PSV2800 automated programming system which focuses on high-volume manufacturing in a lower cost platform; PSV7000 automated programming system for security deployment upgrades; PSV5000 automated programming system that combines mid-range capacity and supports security deployment; and PSV3500 automated programming system which provides basic programming needs. It also provides SentriX security deployment system; and LumenX and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. In addition, the company offers hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, internet of things, and industrial, as well as electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Microwave Filter

(Get Free Report)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

