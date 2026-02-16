Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,578,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $600.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $703.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $696.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.