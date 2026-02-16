Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,578,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Performance
CMI stock opened at $600.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $703.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $696.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Cummins
Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and MSN pieces highlight Cummins as a long‑term growth name—citing durable aftermarket, electrification and service revenue tailwinds that support higher earnings visibility. Why Cummins (CMI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also profiles CMI as a strong momentum stock—technical strength and recent earnings upside are cited as reasons momentum investors favor the name. Here’s Why Cummins (CMI) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Positive Sentiment: MSN feature articles present Cummins as both a top growth and top value pick for long‑term investors, reinforcing buyside interest across styles. MSN Growth Article MSN Value Article
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage aggregate is favorable—Cummins carries an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand from institutional investors. Average Recommendation: Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: An earnings‑call recap (top 5 analyst questions) provides detail on management’s outlook and execution priorities; useful for gauging forward guidance but not an immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Q&A
- Negative Sentiment: Director William I. Miller sold ~18,107 shares (~34.6% reduction in his position) at ~$597 each—insider selling can be read negatively by some investors even though it may be routine. SEC Filing: Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC has issued an outreach encouraging shareholders to contact them—suggests potential shareholder litigation or activism, which could be a distraction or cost overhang. Halper Sadeh Notice
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks notes heightened risk from trade tensions (tariffs, sanctions, supply‑chain disruption) that could pressure margins and global sales—an important macro risk to monitor. TipRanks: Trade Tensions
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.
The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.
