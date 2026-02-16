CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,864 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 36,597 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CTW Cayman in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, CTW Cayman has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CTW Cayman Trading Down 11.1%

CTW stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTW Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76.

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($319,392.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CTW Cayman stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About CTW Cayman

We are a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. Our platform showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. The HTML5-based G123.jp platform removes common barriers to gameplay, such as downloads, installations, and mandatory registrations, ensuring that seamless, instant access is available to players worldwide across different types of devices, including mobile devices beyond just PCs.

