Critical Review: Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) vs. Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) and Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Acusphere and Metagenomi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acusphere N/A N/A N/A Metagenomi -287.06% -43.19% -31.06%

Volatility & Risk

Acusphere has a beta of -2.22, meaning that its share price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metagenomi has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acusphere 0 0 0 0 0.00 Metagenomi 1 0 3 1 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acusphere and Metagenomi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Metagenomi has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 584.93%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than Acusphere.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acusphere and Metagenomi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metagenomi $52.29 million 1.05 -$78.06 million ($2.40) -0.61

Acusphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metagenomi.

Summary

Metagenomi beats Acusphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acusphere

(Get Free Report)

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

