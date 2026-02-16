Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) vs. Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Costamare pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Costamare has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 22.23% 15.15% 7.91% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Costamare and Orient Overseas International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $2.08 billion 0.98 $319.92 million $2.50 6.77 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Costamare and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Costamare currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.09%. Given Costamare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Summary

Costamare beats Orient Overseas International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

