Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Posts Earnings Results

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (32.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 632.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

Conygar Investment Stock Up 3.2%

CIC stock opened at GBX 32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 11.14. Conygar Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 24 and a 12 month high of GBX 39.60.

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £32,000. Also, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £76,800. Insiders own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

