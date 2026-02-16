Contrasting FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 17.91% 15.06% 1.22% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 17.19% 9.12% 1.19%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 7 1 2.82 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $3.74 billion 2.59 $669.26 million $1.79 13.84 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $569.65 million 1.92 $97.94 million $3.46 11.33

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FirstSun Capital Bancorp. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats FirstSun Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

