Comparing Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) & Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Hf Foods Group and Flowers Foods are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hf Foods Group and Flowers Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hf Foods Group
|$1.20 billion
|0.07
|-$48.51 million
|($0.86)
|-1.72
|Flowers Foods
|$5.26 billion
|0.42
|$83.82 million
|$0.40
|25.86
Profitability
This table compares Hf Foods Group and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hf Foods Group
|-3.71%
|8.01%
|3.33%
|Flowers Foods
|1.59%
|16.61%
|5.38%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hf Foods Group and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hf Foods Group
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Flowers Foods
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1.80
Hf Foods Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Hf Foods Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Flowers Foods.
Summary
Flowers Foods beats Hf Foods Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hf Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.
