Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,763 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,197 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $36,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,449,000 after acquiring an additional 746,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,980,524,000 after purchasing an additional 157,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,091,391,000 after purchasing an additional 206,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,526,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,184,041 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $404,511,000 after buying an additional 178,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $168,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,073.67. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

