Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,970,117 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 1,561,344 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,505 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.1%
COKE stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.64.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.
Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.
