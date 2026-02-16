Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,367 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 13,854 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.22. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is a royalty trust established to distribute proceeds from an overriding net profits interest in certain oil and natural gas properties. The trust holds interests in horizontal wells targeting the Granite Wash formation, a prolific reservoir spanning parts of the western Anadarko Basin in northwest Texas and western Oklahoma. Revenues generated by these assets are passed directly through to trust unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying properties consist primarily of horizontal drilling projects operated by Chesapeake Energy and its affiliates.

