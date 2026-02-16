CEPF’s (NASDAQ:CEPF) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

CEPF’s (NASDAQ:CEPF – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 17th. CEPF had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on CEPF in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEPF has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Cantor Equity Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners IV Inc is based in NEW YORK.
