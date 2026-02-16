Cencora, Inc. $COR Stake Raised by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Cencora makes up approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Cencora by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,906 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after buying an additional 1,125,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $360.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.71 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.88.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

