Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,722,176 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 18,320,585 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,498,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Celsius has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 446.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Celsius by 0.6% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.4% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

