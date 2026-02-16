Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 132,731 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 193,022 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.50. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted cancer therapies and imaging agents. The company’s proprietary phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) technology platform is designed to selectively deliver therapeutic and diagnostic payloads to malignant cells while sparing healthy tissue. Through its PDC approach, Cellectar aims to improve the efficacy and safety profile of traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Its lead therapeutic candidate, CLR 131, is a radioisotope‐labeled PDC being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B‐cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non‐Hodgkin lymphoma.

