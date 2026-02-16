Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $220.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.72 and a 52-week high of $230.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cardinal Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $209.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.