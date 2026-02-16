Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,589 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $74,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $207.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.61.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

