Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Short Interest Update

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,398 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 144,663 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1114 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

