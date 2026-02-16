Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Short Interest Update

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,398 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 144,663 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1114 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
