Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) versus Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Head-To-Head Survey

Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Zeolite and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nexa Resources 2 6 0 0 1.75

Profitability

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $7.74, suggesting a potential downside of 34.85%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Canadian Zeolite.

This table compares Canadian Zeolite and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Zeolite N/A N/A N/A Nexa Resources -0.57% -8.80% -2.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Zeolite and Nexa Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 N/A -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.55 Nexa Resources $2.77 billion N/A -$205.03 million ($0.12) -99.04

Canadian Zeolite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Zeolite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Zeolite beats Nexa Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

