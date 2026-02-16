CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Up 61.2% in January

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,933 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 34,082 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CaliberCos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CaliberCos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CaliberCos in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. CaliberCos has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.38). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 103.28% and a negative return on equity of 947.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CaliberCos will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities.

