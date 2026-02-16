Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) PT at $74.61

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.6129.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

NIKE Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 10.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

