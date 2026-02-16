Brokerages Set Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $15.80

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $15.00 price target on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

In other Herbalife news, Director Lynda Cloud acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,547.29. This represents a 77.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,200 shares of company stock worth $167,938. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

