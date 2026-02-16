Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $77.54

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.5385.
GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear
Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of GIL stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.
Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.