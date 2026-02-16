Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $77.54

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.5385.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $6,920,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 92,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 681,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

