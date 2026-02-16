Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Price Target at $10.62

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6154.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $65,997.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,054.76. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Coursera by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Coursera by 619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUR opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

