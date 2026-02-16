British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,327 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BTI opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

