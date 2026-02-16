British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,327 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting British American Tobacco
Here are the key news stories impacting British American Tobacco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend and higher yield — BTI declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.8349 (a 13% increase from the prior quarterly payout), implying a ~5.6% yield; the raise supports income-focused investor demand and signals board confidence in returns to shareholders.
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded buyback and results modestly beat — management increased the 2026 share buyback by £1.3bn and FY2025 results came in slightly ahead of forecasts (adjusted operating profit +2.3%), underpinning cash returns and EPS support. British American Tobacco edges past forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: Smokeless/vapor growth driving profit — demand for vapor and other smoke‑free products boosted pretax profit, supporting the company’s strategic shift away from combustible products. British American Tobacco Posts Pretax Profit Jump
- Positive Sentiment: Cost program and AI initiatives — management is reshaping costs (AI productivity push) and exiting South Africa to lift margins, plus a target of ~£2bn savings through 2030, which should help long‑term profitability. British American Tobacco Reshapes Costs With AI Push And South Africa Exit
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — at least one analyst reversed stance and upgraded BTI to a Buy, citing renewed growth in the New Category (smokeless) and improving operational leverage. I Was Wrong, Growth Is Back (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Re‑rating discussion after strong run — some commentary is reassessing BTI’s valuation after a >50% one‑year return, which could cap further multiple expansion unless growth continues. Reassessing British American Tobacco’s Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance below Street — FY2026 revenue guidance was updated to $35.1B vs. consensus around $36.0B, a miss that likely pressured the stock as it implies softer top‑line momentum.
- Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow concern — analysts flagged a 37% YoY drop in operating cash flow for 2025, raising questions about the sustainability of continued dividend increases and buybacks if cash conversion doesn’t recover. British American Tobacco 2025 Earnings: Battleground United States
Analysts Set New Price Targets
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.8%
BTI opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.
BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.
