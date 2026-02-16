BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of BorgWarner worth $42,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 218.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Columbia Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Stock Down 5.8%
BWA stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger guidance — BorgWarner reported a quarterly EPS beat and revenue above expectations, cited margin improvements and set FY‑2026 guidance (helping justify the stock’s recent rally). BorgWarner quarterly profit rises on powertrain demand, cost‑saving measures
- Positive Sentiment: Big broker lift — JPMorgan raised its price target to $76 and moved to overweight, signaling conviction among institutional analysts and providing near‑term upside support. JPMorgan raises price target to $76
- Positive Sentiment: New deals & commercial momentum — Coverage notes the company clinched multiple deals and hit new highs as markets priced in continued contract wins. BorgWarner climbs to all‑time high as firm clinches multiple deals
- Positive Sentiment: New growth avenues — Analysts highlight a push into data‑center power generation and related AI infrastructure exposure as a material upside opportunity beyond auto components. BorgWarner’s shift to data center power generation presents substantial revenue opportunity — analyst This name is now positioned to ’supercharge AI’, Deutsche Bank says
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup & momentum framing — Multiple analyst reviews and momentum screens highlight BWA as a top momentum name, which can increase both institutional interest and short‑term volatility. Demystifying BorgWarner: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews Why BorgWarner (BWA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long‑Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, indicating strong repositioning by traders (can amplify moves in either direction). BorgWarner Sees Unusually‑High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: EV transition headwinds — Coverage notes ongoing EV‑related pressures on legacy powertrain demand; management is offsetting some of that with cost cuts, but the structural risk remains. BorgWarner Inc. Balances EV Headwinds With Margin Gains
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & profit‑taking risk — After the rally to an all‑time high the stock is trading at a rich multiple (P/E ~50), which raises susceptibility to pullbacks on any subtle narrative shifts or macro weakness. What Could Subtly Shift The BorgWarner (BWA) Narrative From Here
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.
Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.
